Government committed to continuous capacity-building of Prisons Service – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has reiterated the government's commitment to continue its capacity-building programme for the Ghana Prisons Service.

Speaking at the graduation and commissioning of officers from the junior corps of the Prisons Service in Accra on Friday, Vice President Bawumia underscored the crucial role of the Prisons Service in the administration of justice in the country, and government's continuous efforts to improve the capacity and welfare of the Service.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted interventions the Akufo-Addo government has been making in the past four years towards improving the capacity of the Service, especially in the expansion of personnel, infrastructure, as well as welfare.



"Government’s commitment to improve adequately the human resource of the Prison Service has led to the expansion of its manpower base, with the recruitment of some two thousand, nine hundred and fifty (2,950) recruits, and enlistment of three hundred (300) cadets, over the course of the last four years," Dr. Bawumia revealed.



Dr. Bawumia stressed that government is mindful of challenges confronting the Ghana Prisons Service and that it has been taking necessary steps since 2017 to address some of these challenges.



"For instance, in November last year, the Service took delivery of ten (10) brand new Nissan Hardbody pickups to augment its fleet. I know the Service needs more vehicles, and I assure you that you will receive more vehicles in our second term."



"With respect to accommodation for officers, I am happy to inform you that contractors working on residential facilities at the Ankaful, Nsawam and Roman Ridge Prisons Complexes, have resumed work in earnest, after the brief break due to COVID-19."

"Government is also upgrading all health facilities in the prisons, to make them more responsive to the health needs of officers and inmates. Currently, the infirmary at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison has been elevated to the status of a District Hospital, whilst those at the Ankaful Maximum Security, Kumasi Central and the Koforidua prisons, have also been elevated to clinics."



"Government will continue to work closely with the Service to develop the capacity of prison officers, and to enable them perform their duties in accordance with international standards, which are of great concern to the Ghanaian people," Dr. Bawumia assured.



One hundred and ninety-eight (198) men and women of the Officer Cadet Course Intake 28 were commissioned into the Senior Officer Corps of the Ghana Prisons Service and the Vice President urged them to continually justify the confidence reposed in them in the discharge of their duties.



"It should not be lost on you that your call is one of trust reposed in you. Contemporary correctional management does not focus on punishing the prisoner, condemning and stigmatizing them with painful treatment methods, but rather on repairing their humanity, and helping to restore their God-given talents, in line with international standards."



"I urge you to embrace this new emerging order of restoration. Let it be your duty to treat prisoners with care, respect and decency, without compromising your professional ethics. I am confident you will make our nation proud in this regard," Dr. Bawumia told the commissioned officers and the Prisons Service in general.