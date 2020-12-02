Government declares election day a public holiday

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has by Executive Instrument (EI) declared Monday, December 7, 2020 as a public holiday.

A statement signed by Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency indicates that the decision was arrived following a proposal by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa.



The President said that the holiday is to help “facilitate the conduct of the election in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, help ensure strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols on election day, and enable registered voters to exercise their franchise in safety and with minimal inconvenience.”



Consequently, Friday, December 4 which was to be Farmers Day has been scrapped and will no longer be observed.



“Under section 3 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, 2001 (Act 601), the President has the power to declare any other day as a public holiday, instead of a day specified as a statutory public holiday.”

“Thus, with Farmers Day having been celebrated on Friday, 6th November 2020, the President is satisfied that it will be inexpedient for Friday, 4th December 2020, which is a statutory public holiday, to be observed as a public holiday. As such, Friday, 4th December 2020, will not be observed as a holiday.”



