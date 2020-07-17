Politics

Government didn't reopen schools to win votes, we believe in our track record – Sammi Awuku

National Organiser of NPP, Sammy Awuku

The National Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has debunked claims that the government reopened schools in order to garner votes from the students.

According to him, although the free SHS policy of the government gives President Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP an upperhand over opposition parties, it however doesn't absolutely guarantee that all beneficiaries will vote for the President in the upcoming December polls.



Sammi Awuku, speaking on Joy News, stated; “Though we may stand in an advantageous position because we thought about these young ones and their parents and brought this project, we believe we also have to compete and work hard for their votes.”



He believed the government's set of developmental initiatives and programmes will earn them a second term.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a press conference, called for the closure of all Senior High Schools claiming the schools were reopened to give opportunity to the Electoral Commission to register them in the ongoing voter registration exercise.







The opposition party claims the EC wants to rig the 2020 elections in favour of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

A number of Senior High Schools have also reported COVID-19 cases but the government insists the situation is under control, hence not paying heed to calls by the opposition party to close the schools.



Mr Awuku doesn't believe the government's intention to let the students remain in their schools amidst the COVID-19 is engineered by their desire to win the elections.



To him, to win or not to win the elections will primarily be based on the track record of both the NPP and NDC.



He however urged the youth to vote massively for the Akufo-Addo administration.





