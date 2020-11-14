Government has no plan for clients of illegal Menzgold – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the government does not have any plan for clients of defunct gold dealership firm Menzgold.

According to him, the government is only dealing with legal entities that were closed down due to corporate governance issues.



“We are dealing with legal entities and the government has paid depositors who lost their monies to the various financial institutions that were legally dealing with the people and that includes clients of DKM," he said this while speaking in an interview on Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.



“But for clients of Menzgold, the government does not have any plan in sight for them because they were dealing with an illegal entity, and when they were warned, they virtually told the government to stop disturbing them.”

He said that until the government takes another position on the issues bothering Menzgold Ghana, the government cannot pay depositors their monies.



