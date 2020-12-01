Government offers tertiary scholarship to Free SHS graduates

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the scholarship secretariat to immediately open the online portal for the Free Senior High School (SHS) graduates to apply for scholarship to further their tertiary education.

This was made known by the Registrar of the Scholarships Secretariat, Kingsley Agyemang at a press conference Tuesday, December 1, 2020.



According to the Registrar, this action taken by government follows the successful roll-out of the system in April.



“I wish to announce that after the successful launch of the online application system in April this year which saw more than 300, 000 applicants submit their online application, the president has once again based on the sterling performance directed the Scholarship Secretariat to immediately open the online portal for these free SHS graduates to apply for scholarship for their tertiary education as soon as possible,” he explained.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on the other hand, has promised to absorb the fees of all students who will be admitted to tertiary institutions in 2021.



According to the party, the policy, dubbed “fa ninyinaa”, which was originally not part of its manifesto, was a recommendation by the party’s Education Policy Group which has been accepted and incorporated into the final 2020 election document.