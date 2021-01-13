Government presents GH¢15, 000 to victims of Techiman post-election violence

Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene

The Bono East Regional Minister, Kofi Amoakohene, on Wednesday, visited and comforted families of the two, who died in the post-election violence that erupted in the Techiman Municipality on December 8, 2020.

Accompanied by the members of the Bono East Regional Security Council, the Minister on behalf of the government presented GH¢5,000 each to the two bereaved families.



Tajudeen Mohammed, 39, and Abdalla Ayarek, 18, died from stray bullets, during the violence, which happened at the Techiman Bonokyem hall, while five others sustained gunshot wounds.



Security operatives fired gunshots to disperse the crowd after some supporters of the National Democratic Congress attempted to forcibly break into the hall, where collations of results of the just-ended elections were conducted.

Mr Amoakohene also visited and presented GH¢1,000 each to the Nashiru Alhassan, Jadalhak Idriss, Ajara Fuseini, and Abubakar Idriss, who sustained the gunshot wounds.



They have since been treated and discharged from hospital, but one of them, Eliasu Sulemana is still on admission at the Orthopedic Department of the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.



Describing the incident as unfortunate, Mr Amoakohene called on the people to remain calm and allowed the police to continue with investigations, assuring that offenders would be prosecuted.