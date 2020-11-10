Government scraps one month waiting period after NHIS Card renewal

Government has waived off the one month waiting period to activate new NHIS cards after registration or renewal.
This means that effective today, all NHIS Cards can be used immediately after a new subscription or renewal.
Additionally, all registered NHIS members can now link their cards with the Ghana Card by dialing *929#.
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made this known when he addressed the launch of the NHIS Week in Accra.
He said the government is committed to achieving the Universal Health Care Goal and this will be driven by leveraging on ICT, stressing that Ghana, cannot be left behind in the digital evolution which is transforming economies.
