Government taxing sanitary pads must have been a serious oversight - Lawrence Tetteh

Dr. Lawrence Tetteh IMG 9860 2 Scaled E1667769996499 1024x691 Founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of World Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has criticized the government's decision to tax sanitary pads as a luxury good.

According to him, sanitary pads are not luxuries but necessities that should be given away for free as is done in other countries.

Speaking in an interview on GTV on Thursday, December 22, 2022, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, she added that the decision to tax sanitary pads by the government must be an oversight.

“Luxury taxes are for the purchase of goods that are considered luxuries. For example, in America, when you drive it is a necessity, it is not a luxury because there are no transport systems; in London, where I have lived, and in hungry it is a luxury to drive.

“If you go to a place like Singapore … the trains work, the buses work so when you take (drive) a car you will pay more. Now when I drive within London, I pay congestion tax because it is a luxury to drive.

“… this (the taxes on pads) might be a very serious oversight when it was been done. In Hungry where I have lived for many years, condoms and pads are given out for free,” he said.

He advised that the government should rather be taxing imports like rice, sugar, and clothes to discourage the importation of these items and encourage local production.

Watch the interview in the video below:





IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
