Government to establish SHS at Duakwa

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education, says government plans to establish a new Senior High School (SHS) at Duakwa in the Agona East District of the Central Region.

This, he explained, would bring free SHS policy to the door steps of students in the communities.



Prof. Yankah, who was addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after a keep-fit exercise organized by the Agona East Constituency branch of the Party, underscored the need to make education accessible to all.



He said education was the surest way to end poverty, ignorance, hunger, disease and stagnation of infrastructural development.



Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, the District Chief Executive (DCE) and some constituency executives of the NPP, joined the four-hour exercise.



Prof Yankah, who is the NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Area, said the government would deepen its policies on education to grant equal opportunity to Ghanaians to access tertiary education.

On roads, he said the Duakwa roads, including drainage systems, were awarded on contract.



He asked the people to give President Akufo Addo and the NPP government four more years to build on the solid economic foundation laid in its first term.



He said any attempt to vote back the NDC would truncate all development programmes embarked upon by the government.



The Minister assured the people that all projects, including electricity, roads, drainage, bole holes among other social interventions embarked on in the area would be completed.



He has, therefore, called on the people to vote for the NPP to continue with its good policies and programmes.