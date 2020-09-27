Government to publish images of kingpins behind secessionist group

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said the ‘Western Togolanders’ who hijacked Juapong in the Volta region will be made to face the laws of the land.

He said the government will soon publish the images of the actual persons behind the group to assist in locating their hideouts for arrest and prosecution.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah said at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday September 27 that the action of the group was illegal, therefore the law will deal with them accordingly.



He further revealed that the security officers will be stationed at Juapong and other key national installations for a while in order to protect them from being attacked.



“The issues of the secessionist will be dealt with accordingly. The security have already started working to that effect,” he assured.



“The security will be stationed there for a lot time and also protect the installations,” he said.



About twenty-nine persons have already been arrested by a joint security deployed to the Juapong Township where secessionists reportedly besieged early Friday.

The arrested persons were airlifted to Accra for interrogation.



The group is believed to have links to a secessionist group alleged to have seized several towns in the Volta region, mounted road blocks and burnt tyres.



TV3’s Komla Adom who was in Juapong on Friday and reported that one person was killed during a clash with security operatives Friday morning.



The group alleged to be separatists, championing a secession agenda blocked entry points into to Volta Region, causing more than five hours of gridlock along the Adomi -Juapong – Akosombo stretch.



The group is fighting for the independence of ‘Western Togoland’, a part of Ghana which includes the entire of Volta region.



They are reported to have burnt car tyres and forcibly removed commuters from vehicles that were locked up due to the confrontations.

However, a joint security deployment of police and military personnel from Accra and Ho moved in to deal with the situation.



One person was shot dead during the fracas between security operatives and some town folk.



Youth president for the Juapong community, Bright Aryetey, said the residents should not be made to pay for the sins of the Homeland Study Group.



He condemned the actions of the group while stressing the need for thorough probe into the matter.