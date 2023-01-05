Government urged to convert voter IDs, MoMo accounts into bank accounts

David Ofosu-Dorte, Executive Chairman of AB & David Law

David Ofosu-Dorte, the Executive Chairman of AB & David Law, has called on government to convert the voter identification cards of citizens and Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts into bank accounts.

According to him, the conversion will address the challenge of the unbanked population in the country.



David Ofosu-Dorte stated this on Thursday, December 5, 2023, during a public lecture on the theme; "The 1992 Constitution: A Fundamental Law for our Prosperity or a Well-crafted Guide for Our Economic Doom".



He noted that numerous attempts to increase Ghana's banking population to broaden the tax net have yielded no results.



According to citinewsroom.com, he said one of the easiest ways to increase the tax net is to convert voter IDs and Mobile Money accounts in order to decrease the unbanked population in Ghana.

“If we want to increase the banking population…we could convert voters IDs into bank accounts with zero accounts. It can be done because that is what Mauritius does. Instead of doing that, we have done things that have been detrimental to us,” Ofosu-Dorte said at the University of Professional Studies Law School in Accra (UPSA).



“We should not have used the E-Levy as a means to tax MoMo. We should have used MoMo as a basis for opening bank accounts for everybody to have a bank account to make it easy for GRA to track how much you earn and come after you,” he added.



AM/MA