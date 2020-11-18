Govt committed to promoting quality maternal healthcare

Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President

Mrs Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, has reiterated government's commitment to promoting quality maternal health care delivery in the country.

She said the government was up to the task and was supporting various initiatives geared towards the promotion of women and child health across the country.



Mrs Bawumia was addressing the people of East Gonja at a colourful event to mark the 2nd anniversary of the "safe delivery project" which is under the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Project.



The project is to provide support to help improve the survival chances of expectant mothers and their newborn babies.



Through the project, the neo-natal mortality rate in the East Gonja has reduced from 1.3 per 1,000 live births in 2017, to 0.83 per 1,000 live births by the end of 2019.

Mrs Bawumia said reducing maternal mortality was not the only issue in development, but other issues such as human rights abuse and its effects on mothers and children.



She said the government had also revamped the National Health Insurance Scheme, to provide the needed financial support to help mothers and their babies to access quality health care.



Mrs Bawumia commended the East Gonja District Health Directorate for showing greater commitment in the area of maternal health and encouraged the health workers to do more to improve the health needs of the people in the area.



She also asked the people in the area to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party to continue with its good works.