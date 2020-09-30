Govt has no motivation to orchestrate Western Togoland movement – Int. Diplomatic Expert

International Diplomatic Expert, Al Wahab Farouk

International Diplomatic Expert, Al Wahab Farouk, has reacted to claims that the government may be behind the actions of the Western Togoland group by stating that such thinking is illogical.

Following the roadblock initiated by members of the Volta separatist group, the Homeland Study Group Foundation to express agitation for independence, it was reported that some residents suspected foul play by the government on the actions of the so-called Western Togoland of the Volta region.



These residents believed that the ruling government is involved in this action to prevent the people in the Volta Region from voting in this year’s election.



However, Al Wahab Farouk, speaking on this issue in an interview with Kwame Afrifa Mensah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, explained that the President as the Commander-in-Chief of the military, will not need to orchestrate such an action before deploying the military to the Volta Region and as such this reasoning is flawed.



“It will be madness on the part of either NPP or NDC to orchestrate this action. Whether we like it or not the President is the Commander in Chief and he can put military there and he does not need to orchestrate such a thing.



Even as an opposition if you do this wicked and barbaric thing to win votes, Ghana is so sophisticated that the tribal and religious protocols have never broken up. I don’t see the Methodist fight with Pentecost. At what point could a country reach such a stage that criminals have emerged?”, he said.

Background



On November 16th, 2019, a Volta separatist group the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), declared independence for the territory they call ‘Western Togoland’.



After this declaration, some members of the group were arrested after they were alleged to have engaged in activities to champion the cause of the group.



On December 30, 2019, the Northern Regional Police arrested 18 people suspected to be part of the separatist group.



On Friday dawn last week, members of the group expressed their agitations for independence by blocking some roads in the Volta Region. This resulted in heavy traffic on these roads, the injury of two persons and the death of one.