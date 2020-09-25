Govt is to be blamed for secessionists thriving – PPP’s Divine Nkrumah

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Youth Coordinator of the Progressive People’s Party, Divine Nkrumah has opined that were it not for the relaxed way of government dealing with the issue of Western Togolanders, the secessionist group would not have existed and flourished by now.

Explaining why he holds such a view, he related in a panel discussion on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “This issue has been going on for a long time. Today, I will put the blame on the Government. We are relaxed in dealing with this issue. Weren’t these people arrested some time ago during our independence, when they mounted the flag in the Volta Region?



The Attorney General went to court and told the court that the government is not interested. So who is allowing them? The state does not see this very serious”.



Divine expressed there could be no excuse on the part of the government or security services that they could not do anything about what was happening because our national security is sophisticated. “Never believe it if someone tells you they don’t have intelligence”, he added.



He stated that he can only view the government as serious about the issue if it acts with urgency and brings the perpetrators to book.

“Until the government sends people to clamp down, I will not believe that they are serious about this issue.



The government is hiding something. Its either the thing is a hoax or a thing for a political agenda. They should act with alacrity and the speed of light”.



