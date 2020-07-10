Politics

Govt knows there should be total lockdown but for voters registration exercise - Chief Biney

Chief Biney, Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Biney says government knows the state has to go for a total lockdown to curb the spread of the COVID-19, yet the ongoing voters registration exercise has prevented this action.

According to him, he will not accept the idea that a national exercise which is for the good of citizens will now be of danger to citizens.



"The increasing rate of COVID-19 is very alarming but the government of the day has just refused to take up early measures just to satisfy its heart desires.



"My only worry is how human life is being undermined all in the name of satisfying a political need," he said.



He further stated on UTV's 'Adekye Nsroma' political discussion show that the outbreak of the pandemic is a lesson to all politicians that power belongs to God alone and no human being can show him(God) what to do at a particular time.

"COVID-19 is showing us to know that power does not belong to man but only God, and I expect members of the NPP especially to take lessons from the pandemic," he added.



Chief Biney advised government to take good decisions that will be in the interest of citizens and as well have in mind the health of it's citizens.



Ghana's COVID-19 case count has risen to 22,822 after 854 new cases on Wednesday.



According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) recoveries are up to 17,564 from 17,156 with the death count still standing at 129.

