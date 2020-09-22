Govt to hold nation building updates on executed interventions

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Government will on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 begin a weekly Nation Building Updates designed to provide stakeholders in Ghana’s political space with detailed updates on key interventions executed by government.

In a press statement issued on Friday September 18, 2020 and signed by the Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Enam Hadzide, the event will be held at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences at 5:00pm prompt under the theme, “Leadership that delivers for the youth” and shall involve the National Youth Authority (NYA), Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI), National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP).



The event offers the participating agencies the platform to report to Ghanaians on the several pro-youth interventions outlined and delivered by government including the CAPBUSS under the NBSSI, Job Centres of the YEA, the Presidential Pitch and Green House Project of the NEIP, digitisation of processes at the NSS, Progression into permanent jobs under NABCO and Digital Marketing and Capacity Building under the NYA.

The Nation Building Updates shall be aired live on all major Television, Radio and New Media outlets in Ghana.



Subsequent updates on other initiatives will follow in the coming weeks.

