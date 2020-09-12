General News

Govt to resume stakeholder engagement on ‘Okada’ legalisation in October – Transport Ministry

Motorcycle business, popularly known as ‘Okada’

The Transport Ministry has said it will commence a consultation exercise with stakeholders on the legalisation of commercial motorcycle business, popularly known as ‘Okada’ in the country.

The engagement, which the government said is going into its second phase, is geared towards seeking the inputs of all agencies and organisations concerned.



John Dramani Mahama in August promised that the next National Democratic Congress government will legalise the commercial operation of 'Okada' if voted into power in 2021.



According to him, the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed.



His comments generated mixed reactions from Ghanaians with one section throwing their support behind him while another called for the implementation of the law banning the okada operation.



But the government said talks have already begun under the Akufo-led administration which was curtailed temporarily because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



Parliament in 2012 passed the Road Traffic Regulation 2012, L.I.2180 to render the operation of commercial motorcycle businesses illegal.

In a press release on Friday September, 11, the government said it had already “sought to assess the implementation of the Road Traffic Regulations, and, in the process, needed to consult stakeholders, industry players and interest groups on the provisions in the law.”



Some of the groups said to have been involved in the process include the Ghana Institute of Planners, Ghana Automobile Dealers Association, Ghana National Association of Driving Schools, Ghana Association of Driving Instructors, National Road Safety Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority, Motor Traffic and Transport Department and Okada Riders Association.



According to the September 11 statement, “the Ministry, between March and November 2019, held consultations with various organisations, regional administrations and local authorities.”



“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the final stage of the stakeholder engagement is expected to commence in October 2020, and a report presented before Cabinet for consideration.”



However, the government said the second part of the consultations will take place in October in the six new regions following which a report will be presented to Cabinet.

