Govt will use soldiers to intimidate people of Volta, others on Dec. 7 – Nigel Gaisie

Prophet Nigel Gaise, General overseer of the Prophetic Hill Chapel

Prophet Nigel, Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has said that a lot of Armed Policemen and Military men will be deployed to the Volta region to intimidate voters.

“In the Volta region they will send a lot of Police and Military there but the purpose is to intimidate,” he said in an interview on Zylofon FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com



According to him, God revealed to him that the government is training Military and Policemen in counter-terrorism but the brain behind the training is to silence the people of the Volta Region and six other places.



“What I saw is that I saw some training going on. I saw some counter-terrorism training going on but it’s a kangaroo, that is not the real thing. The main purpose is to silence people on the eve of election.”

"The Western region, Central region there will be fomenting of problems spiritually, I saw security issues too, Greater Accra they will create problems here, pocket of problems, the Volta, Northern sector there will be problems,” he said while promising to mention names of individuals who will foment such problems.



The Prophet said the Electoral Commission will announce the winner of the election on December 9 indicating that sweet things will happen.