Greenstreet votes, says God will choose leader for Ghana

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Presidential Candidate, Convention People’s Party casting his vote

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, Presidential Candidate, Convention People’s Party (CPP), on Monday afternoon voted in the December 7, 2020 elections, saying that God would choose a leader for the nation at the end of the polls.

He was confident that he would be winner, to actualize the shock he had asked the Ghanaian electorate to give the two major political parties- the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said he would accept the election results if they did not go in his favour.



Mr Greenstreet, contesting for the second time in the presidential time, the first being in the 2016 presidential polls, said he was satisfied with the process.



While urging the electorate to the vigilant at the polling stations, he repeated the call to make the process peaceful.



Sporting a white short sleeved shirt over a pair of black trousers, with a pair of black shoes to match, the bespectacled, Mr Greenstreet, wearing a nose mask in green colour, arrived in Volkswagen mini bus, painted in all green at the Ampomaa Guest House Polling Station, within the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region a few minutes after mid-day, where he casted his votes.

An advance team of his assistants had earlier arrived at the polling station, in anticipation of the CPP leader, who arrived a few minutes.



After waiting for a few minutes, the bus conveying the candidate, was opened after which a conveyer machine upped to level with the wheelchair in which the Mr Greenstreet.



With the help of an assistant, Mr Greenstreet wheeled to where electoral officers were, and after washing his hands and going through other COVID-19 safety measure, was taken through the necessary checks.



When he was cleared, he was wheeled to the cast his vote, but an electoral officer protested against objection that the police officer accompanying him should not stands beside him as he printed his thumb on the ballot papers.



Mr Greenstreet, in an interview with journalists, said the CPP had been strategic in fielding parliamentary candidates.

The party did not a parliamentary candidate in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency



Mr Greenstreet stood by his positon that still the Ghanaian electorate would give the NPP and the NDC an electoral electric shock, but endorsing him as the next President, to lead a CPP Government.



“I don’t think I’ll be the recipient of the electric shock,” he said, but added that he would respect the will of the people.



“There’s nothing to fear in defeat,” Mr Greenstreet said, stressing that, what was more important was that the results of the elections should be peaceful.



The 2020 presidential election is the eighth since the Fourth Republic of Ghana began in 1992.

Earlier ones have been held in 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, with the two major political parties alternating after every eight years as the winners.



Incumbent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the NPP in the 2020 presidential election is being challenged by former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, who lost power to President Akufo-Addo, then third time contestant in 2016.



The others are: Christian Kwabena Andrews, Ghana Union Movement; Madam Akua Donkor, Ghana Freedom Party; Mr Henry Hebert Lartey, Great Consolidated Popular Party; Dr Hassan Ayariga, All People’s Congress; Percival Kofi Akpaloo Liberal Party of Ghana; David Apasera, People’s National Convention; Bridget Akosua Dzogbenuku, Progressive People’s Party; and Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, Independent Presidential Candidate.