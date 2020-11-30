Ground fertile for a resounding victory for NDC - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama says the ground is fertile for an NDC win in the upcoming Presidential Elections.

According to him, his team has covered all their bases and are sure of victory in the election come December 7, 2020.



The former President made this known when he spoke in an interview with Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper.



To Mr Mahama, the people of Ghana have accepted his message reason why they troop to venues when he is addressing the people of Ghana.

“The grounds are good, we’ve covered a lot of bases there is a lot of enthusiasm among the supporters and the general public. They swamped all the places that we go to meet them and listen to our message.”



Regardless of the short time, Mahama believes the NDC have touched on everything that needs to be touched and is sure of a victory.



“Our campaign has gone well in the short period that we have had. We started at a low-intensity level and unfortunately, Coronavirus came in and so we had to put everything on hold so by the time the restrictions were eased for us to go out again and continue the campaign, the time remaining was short … just when we were getting on the home stretch too, the unfortunate demise of our founder took place so we had to suspend the campaign for days, we lost 7 vital days and so these last few days have been really hectic.”