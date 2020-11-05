Group attacks teacher with cutlasses for seizing student's phone

Teachers at Okwenya M/A JHS in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are leaving in fear after a group of young men stormed the school to attack a teacher.

The group invaded the school and attacked a teacher, Mr Eric Kpabitey for seizing a mobile phone of a JHS 2 student Derrick Akwetey.



The incident occurred on Monday, November 2, 2020.



An eyewitness told this reporter that, the 18-year-old student was using a mobile phone in class while teaching was in session.



He noted that the teacher caught the student and seized the mobile phone.

He added that the student went home and came back with a group of men carrying cutlasses and sticks to attack the teacher for seizing the phone.



The group, according to him, wielding other dangerous weapons were insisting that if the teacher doesn’t give out the phone to them, they will brutally assault him.



The school authorities are calling on GES and the security body to come to their aid.