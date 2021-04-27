Group demanding removal of Ablekuma West MCE unrealistic - NPP executives

A section of NPP supporters

Source: Justice Walker, Contributor

Party executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ablekuma West constituency have shut down calls from a supposed party group calling for the removal of Municipal Chief Executive for the area, George Cyril Bray and chastising party leaders, assemblymen among others.

The group, calling itself Concerned Patriots of Ablekuma West, days ago alleged that the actions of Mr. Bray, constituency executives, and other party leaders are deepening the cracks within the party in the constituency and that, if not checked, the party risks losing the seat in the near future.



Responding to the allegations, the party constituency executives described the group as one that does not function and does not have the maximum stand in the party, therefore should not be regarded as such.



According to them, the allegations of the group upon the party, the MCE among others should be discharged as false because their actions have rather improved the performance of the party in the constituency and can't be disrespected by any non-function group.



The NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary, Odarlai Parker on his part expressed disappointment over the continuous disrespect from some unknown faces in the party degrading officials of President Akufo-Addo in the constituency working to make Ghana a better place.



"The party has structures; we cannot continue to wash our dirty clothes outside. Because the party has structures if you have any problem as a party member, you go in accordance with the party structure, you don't go overboard and spew all you feel to spew because of freedom of speech. It started from other constituencies, now it has descended here Ablekuma West, we won't tolerate it.

"People who are interested in the MMDCE's job should stop misbehaving because we can't take it. They should lobby through the right people, but rather they choose to undermine the President appointees. Party leaders are not comfortable with such action and it must end now" he said.



In another development, the Assembly Members of the area in their press statement signed by Hon. Emelia Agyemfra Donkor described the MCE as a "noble personality having a good taste of working relationship."



"He is competent, tolerant, effective, friendly, respectful and above all extremely hardworking. It is our prayer and utmost wish that the President His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo re-nominates him for us to endorse him 100%."



"It is under his leadership and as the first Chief Executive of this Assembly that we have seen and experienced tremendous development in terms of educational infrastructure, livelihood empowerment, health infrastructure, security among others. The relationship between him and the Assembly members is so cordial, peaceful and also purported towards the achievement of the policy objectives of the local government and the government at large" part of their statement reads.



It added, "We hereby also sound this caution to all and sundry who intend to through their actions and inactions to engage in dealings that will be detrimental to the image of our great Assembly Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly to desist from such intentions as the Assembly will not be reluctant in legitimately dealing with such people. Our ultimate vision as an Assembly is to provide a safe, sustainable development and resilient Municipality with our mission to provide a safe environment for the people within the municipality to promote friendly relations between the Assembly and its stakeholders. This is our focus and nothing else will derail us from achieving these."