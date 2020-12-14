Group mounts pressure on failed Upper East NPP regional executives to resign

The New Patriotic Party logo

A youth group calling itself the Upper East Patriotic Movement for Growth has called for the resignation of the party’s regional executives following the New Patriotic Party's inability to increase its seats in the region.

To the group, the current crop of executives lacks direction and the needed competence to ensure that the NPP develops and shore up its fortunes in Parliament.



The group is shocked that although these executives were provided with the needed resources, they failed to make a mark in the just-ended election adding that they did not run a results-oriented campaign.



“In our beloved Upper East Region, it was only a few Regional Executives who in the last month to elections found time to move across all the 15 Constituencies engaging floating voters and influential persons in those areas,” the Group said.

Adding that “The Regional Chairman who was justifiably expected to lead the CHARGE of securing the AT LEAST 7 SEATS chose to station himself in the NABDAM CONSTITUENCY, where he comes from. This is probably because per his intelligence, Nabdam was the only winnable constituency in the region. Could it thus be that he did not want to associate himself with the remaining constituencies where his intelligence (if any) foretold him of failure? Well, this may just be a speculative thought but the facts are that, upon being stationed there; he lost that constituency with a wider margin than 2016, he lost his electoral area and he lost his polling station. Yes, coincidental or accidental, this can only mean one thing. He could not provide leadership even to himself let alone the region he shepherds”.



To the group, although the New Patriotic Party has had the best regional representation in terms of executives, they failed in the execution of their duties and there is the need for the Chairman to resign from his position.



“During the vetting of the Aspirant Parliamentary Candidates for Nabdam, in the presence of the Constituency Executive, the Regional Executive and a Deputy General Secretary, Mr. Daniel Patrick Nii Laryea Squire who was the Vetting Committee Chairman, the Regional Chairman did not only announce but bragged that he would relinquish his position as Regional Chairman of the NPP if he lost the Nabdam Parliamentary Seat. This may explain largely why he chose to pitch camp in Nabdam virtually becoming the de facto Constituency Chairman and determining who was fit to be in the campaign of the party or not. Well. Leaders who seek to build credibility are expected to honor what they on their own volition make pronouncements on”.