Gunshots fired as NDC supporters disrupt meeting of Salaga South executives

Properties at the constituency office were destroyed

• Some persons believed to be supporters of the Salaga South MP stormed the constituency office to cause chaos

• The incident happened during a meeting on Sunday



• Some persons were assaulted while some properties were vandalised



Uneasy tension is brewing in the camp of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Salaga South Constituency of the Savannah Region as supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) besieged the constituency office to stop a meeting organized by some constituency executives on Sunday, May 16.



Some of the executives were severely beaten to pulp while properties including plastic chairs were destroyed.



In a 58-second video in circulation, the irate youth said to be supporters of Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah were seen vandalizing some properties at the constituency office.

Warning shots were also fired by some unidentified persons in the mayhem.



Some of the injured executives have since been treated and discharged.



No arrests have been made despite the issue having been reported to the police.



There has been some level of misunderstanding among supporters of the NDC in the Constituency after the parliamentary primaries in 2019.



The Constituency Chairman, Youth Organizer, Organizer, Communication Director and Women Organizer were said to have campaigned against Hajia Zuweira Ibrahimah in the run-up to the 2020 general elections.

Leader of the irate youth Ibraim Maik justified their action.



“They campaigned for skirt and blouse against the MP but she won. The MP is now the leader of the party and under no circumstance should a meeting be organized without her consent.



“We want all the executives who are against the woman out.”