Gunshots fired, tyres burnt at Mahama’s office

At the peak of last night’s disturbances, gunshots were fired at the office of former President John Dramani Mahama by irate supporters of the National Democratic Congress.

GhanaWeb reporters at the premise report that repeated gunshots were fired at the car park as irate supporters protested the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections declared by Jean Mensa, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



The supporters were also seen assaulting reporters of Angel TV and reporters of two other media houses in Accra.



Two reporters of GhanaWeb also became victims of the acts of these hoodlums.



One of the supporters captured by our lenses was livid that the leadership of the party sat aloof and allowed Jean Mensa and the NPP to rig the elections.



This claim of his was without evidence as the EC and independent observers have stated the election was fair.

Another set of supporters at the same premise burnt lorry tyres to register their anger over the result.



The incensed supporters made all kinds of abusive remarks and accused the media of doing the bidding of the NPP.



Earlier in the day, the supporters massed up at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission to protest over same.



The party has also officially announced its decision to contest the results of the 2020 Presidential election.



Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader said at a press conference that Ghana’s democracy is under attack from the EC and the government.

“As a party, we have had extensive consultations and detailed analysis of the outcome of the elections as announced by Jean Mensa, the EC chair.”



“We have come to only one irresistible conclusion, that it is a flawed discredited election and therefore we reject the presidential result without any reservation,” he said.







