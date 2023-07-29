Gyakye Quayson case: Court to rule on KT contempt case October 19

KT Hammond of Adansi Asokwa

A contempt suit filed against Trades Minister Kobina Tahir Hammond by Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson would be decided upon by the court on 19 October 2023.

The court has given Mr Hammond and Mr Quayson up to 31 August 2023 to file their written addresses.



The judge would then make a ruling on 19 October 2023.



Mr Hammond was widely quoted by the media some weeks ago, to have said in an interview that Mr. Quayson would be jailed at the end of his ongoing perjury trial.



The opposition lawmaker is being prosecuted for allegedly lying about his dual citizenship ahead of the 2020 general elections through which he won the Assin North seat for the first time.



The Supreme Court annulled his victory on grounds that he still held a Canadian citizenship as of the time he was first filing to run for office.



A by-election was subsequently held, which he won.

He is, however, still being prosecuted for his earlier sin.



Mr Hammond, while commenting on the matter, made reference to a court precedence in which late MP Adamu Sakande was jailed for holding multiple citizenship.



Mr Quayson’s lawyers argue that the comments by Mr Hammond are prejudicial and likely to bring the ongoing judicial processes into disrepute.



“That by the words of the Respondent, which have been widely publicised nationally and internationally, the Respondent is violating the right of the Accused/Applicant to be presumed innocent as well as the right of the accused to a fair trial. That the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court,” the writ said.



The lawyers added that “such prejudice undermines the lawful judicial process and may even bring the said judicial process into disrepute as it will create in the minds of members of the public that no other conclusion other than that pronounced by the Respondent can occur. That the Respondent is brazenly usurping the function of Her Ladyship, the trial judge, in this court.”