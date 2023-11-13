Gyakye Quayson faces trial in absentia for perjury, forgery charges

James Gyakye Quayson, embattled MP for Assin North

The trial of Assin-North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson, on perjury and forgery charges continued last Friday, despite the accused being absent from the proceedings, graphic.com.gh has reported.

The court, presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, had previously stated on November 3, 2023, that it would proceed with the case in the accused's absence if he or his lawyers failed to appear.



Lead counsel for the accused, Tsatsu Tsikata, claimed that he only learned of the November 3 proceedings through a publication on graphic.com.gh when the case was called on November 9.



The legal proceedings faced disruptions when, after a break in October, the court, initially scheduled for October 27, did not sit due to the presiding judge attending training. The matter was adjourned to November 3.



On October 13, Quayson's lawyers submitted a medical note for a pending medical test.



They were absent on October 27, proposing November 17 for the hearing after failed attempts to coordinate a mutual date with the Attorney-General's office.

On November 3, the judge ruled to proceed in absentia if the accused and his lawyers failed to participate in the next hearing.



The report added that during cross-examination, Quayson's counsel questioned the prosecution witness, Richard Takyi Mensah, about conflicting dates in his witness statements regarding the passport application by Quayson. The witness explained the discrepancies, stating that his statement to the police was recorded verbally.



The case has been adjourned to November 15 for the state to present its second witness.



In the latest proceedings, James Gyakye Quayson was absent, with his lawyer explaining that he was in Canada for medical reasons. The court ordered the first prosecution witness to mount the box for cross-examination, despite Tsikata's request to invite the attending medical doctor.



Quayson faces charges of forgery and perjury related to alleged offenses preceding the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges including forgery of passport or travel certificate, making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration for office.



The prosecution alleges that Quayson made false statements to the Passport Office and the Electoral Commission concerning his allegiance to a foreign country.



NAY/AE