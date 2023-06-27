Gyakye Quayson has humiliated the current, near future of the NPP - Franklin Cudjoe

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

IMANI Africa boss Franklin Cudjoe has reacted to the outcome of the June 27 by-election which provisional results show has been won by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Cudjoe, the NDC candidate, James Gyakye Quayson has by his victory humiliated the present and furture of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



His view was posted on his social media handles hours after provisional results were published by the NDC.



"James Gyakye Quayson has humiliated the current and the near future of the NPP. The state was used to maltreat him.



"Alas, when you aim at a King, make sure you strike him dead. Quayson lives. Good evening," his post concluded.



The NDC, meanwhile, has projected a win for its candidate in the by-election.



The party disclosed that per its independent collation of results from the 99 polling stations across the constituency, James Gyakye Quayson would be declared winner.



The NDC reports that its candidate had polled 17,205 votes representing 57.4% of valid votes cast whiles his main contender Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) got 11,389 votes representing 42% of valid votes cast.

A third candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana got 85 (0.28%) of the votes.



If the results are confirmed, it means a return to Parliament for Quayson who was ousted via a Supreme Court ruling in May 2023 over his lack of eligibility when he contested in 2020.



Assin North became a beehive of political activity for the last few weeks as party bigwigs breezed into town to canvass for votes.



The NDC has scheduled a press conference even as there is a keen wait for the Electoral Commission to formally declare the results.













Final Results 99/99 Polling Stations NPP - 11,389 (42%)



LPG - 85 (0.28%)



NDC - 17,205 (57.4%)



Final Results 99/99 Polling Stations NPP - 11,389 (42%)

LPG - 85 (0.28%)

NDC - 17,205 (57.4%)

Congratulations to Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, the people of Assin North and the NDC!

