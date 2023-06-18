Gyakye Quayson is my grandfather, stop using my music for your campaign - Kwame Yogot to Bawumia

Kwame Yogot (left), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (right)

Ghanaian musician, Kwame Yogot, has called out Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for allegedly using his music for political campaigns without his permission.

According to him, the vice president has adopted his hit song, "Bibi be so" which is played for him at every campaign event he attends.



Speaking in a viral video shared by One Ghana TV, on Saturday, June 18, 2023, Kwame Yogot warned Bawumia and his campaign team to stop using his music.



“How is it possible that someone would just pick your music and be using it for campaign without the artist’s knowledge?



“Let’s put aside the cost I incurred to record the music and the struggles, do you know what is going to happen to me because you are using my music to campaign? I don’t support the NDC neither do I support NPP,” he said in Twi.



Kwame Yorgot also explained that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot be using his music because he is the grandson of the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, whom he said they have been disgracing.



“Joe Quayson is my grandfather… see what you people in the NPP are doing to him. He won the elections hands down but you people took him to court and now has to be going to court always.

“Now you are using his grandson’s music for your campaign… don’t use my music for your campaign. The man that you have been disgracing is my grandfather and you are using my music for campaign. Stop using my music for campaign,” he added.



