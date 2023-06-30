Gyakye Quayson's Assin North victory based on sympathy, falsehoods - NPP's Ahiagbah

Director of Communication for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communication for the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah, has said that the NDC only won the Assin North by-election because of sympathy and not because the constituents wanted Gyakye Quayson at all costs.

Richard Ahiagbah added that the NDC did a lot to tarnish and destroy the image of the NPP to the people of Assin North, and that caused the latter's defeat.



The NPP communicator was speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.



“The NDC went to Assin North seeking an appeal for sympathy with the message that the NPP is persecuting James Gyakye Quayson and not the law that is dealing with him. That is a false representation of the facts of the matter and that false narrative created a situation which incited the people against the government,” he said.



Richard Ahiagbah further added that the NDC's victory in Assin North was powered by falsehood.



“A lot of falsehoods was what the NDC was riding on, and they used that to appeal to the emotions of the people, and they carried the day,” he said.



James Gyakye Quayson emerged victorious in the Assin North by-election despite his ongoing trial.

According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast, and is to be sworn in on Friday, June 30, 2023.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:











ABJ/OGB