Gyakye Quayson's second application for stay of proceedings dismissed

James Quayson with other colleague MPs at court

The lawyers for the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, have had their application for a stay of proceedings dismissed by an Accra High Court.

This was during the Tuesday, July 18, 2023, sitting in the criminal case brought against the MP by the state over his deceit of public officers.



The charges being levelled against the MP are forgery and perjury.



This is the second application for a stay of proceedings filed by lawyers of James Gyakye Quayson, following the first one that was also dismissed on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



The issues surrounding Quayson began when a group called the 'Concerned Citizens of Assin North' petitioned the Electoral Commission, alleging that he was a Canadian citizen and therefore ineligible to contest in the Assin North Parliamentary elections in 2020.



Despite the petition, Quayson participated in the elections as the candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and secured 55.21% of the votes.



Following his victory, a resident of Assin Bereku filed a petition at the Cape Coast High Court seeking to invalidate Quayson's declaration as the MP of Assin North.

After three years of court proceedings, the Supreme Court concluded the case on May 17 and instructed Parliament to remove Quayson's name from its records.



However, Quayson subsequently regained the seat through a by-election.



The trial is expected to continue, with the prosecution’s first witness to testify.



Currently underway is the cross-examination by lawyers of Gyakye Quayson.



You can also watch the first episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below











AE/WA