Gyakye Quayson's trial: You're my friend but I disagree with you - NPP lawyer to Dormaahene

Director of Legal Affairs for the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo has said that he does not support calls made by the Paramount Chief of Dormaa traditional area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, that the Attorney General should file a nolle prosequi in the case involving the embattled newly elected Member of Parliament for Assin North, Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.

According to him he may argue in his capacity as a Chief but not in the point of law.



The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, has appealed to the Attorney-General (A-G), Godfred Yeboah Dame, to drop the criminal charges against James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament-elect for Assin North.



James Gyakye Quayson is facing trial for perjury at the High Court in Accra.



He is facing charges of forgery and perjury in relation to certain alleged offences in the run up to the 2020 Assin North parliamentary election.



He has pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

It is the case of the prosecution that Mr Quayson allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office that he did not hold a passport to another country when he applied for a Ghanaian Passport.



But speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that if he (Dormaahene) argues that Hon. Gyakye Quayson's case should be dropped, what will he do if a similar case is brought before him in his court where he sits as a judge.



"The law should not be a respecter of anybody else the judicial system may seem to be bias which will not give the country a good image. Some people have suffered from the same law that he pleads for Gyakye Quayson to evade and so he should allow the law to take its course," he said.



