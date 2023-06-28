Gyakye Quayson speaks about being treated unfairly after landslide win in Assin North by-election

MP-elect of Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The elected Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has taken a swipe at the government after his victory.

He indicated that he has been treated unfairly as far as the court's ruling against him is concerned.



Speaking to the media after he was declared winner of the elections, Mr Quayson said “I believe in the rule of law, and I do things according to the rule of law. I also had the support of my constituents and my NDC fraternity and people from NPP who were supporting me. I was treated unfairly, they now know the results, and we are going to work with it.”



The Member of Parliament-elect, in addressing his constituents, indicated that his victory in the by-election is not just a personal achievement but a victory for the entire Assin North constituency and the NDC fraternity.



He emphasised that politics is not just about giving voters money to get a vote but rather it’s about the development of democracy.

“This is a victory not just for myself, it’s for the people of Assin North and in fact for the people of Ghana. Hopefully, one day we will pursue a good direction of justice. Politics is not about sharing of money to citizens to get votes, it’s about development, democracy is about development,” he stated.



He further assured the people of Assin North that they would receive a fair share of the national cake as he has won the by-election to represent them in parliament.



“We will make sure that people who are represented get a fair share of the national cake and how to develop their communities,” he added.



James Gyakye Quayson, who contested on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket, received 17,245 votes, representing 57.56 per cent of the total votes cast, defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Charles Opoku polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes cast in the by-election while the LPG’s Bernice Enyonam Sefenu polled 87 votes representing (0.29%).



