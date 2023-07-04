Gyakye Quayson to be sworn in as Assin North MP on July 4

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP-elect

The Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Assin North constituency in the Central Region, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson will be sworn in today, July 4, 2023.

According to sources within Parliament and flyers circulating on various social media platforms, Gyakye Quayson will be sworn in tomorrow barring any last-minute hurdles.



Mr. Gyakye Quayson was billed to be sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Assin North last Friday, 29th June 2023 but no notification was communicated from the Office of the Electoral Commission confirming the re-election of Mr. Gyakye Quayson to the legislative body.



The Assin North by-election



The June 27 by-election in Assin North, ended with the Electoral Commission's announcing the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson as winner having garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.

His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the NPP received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.