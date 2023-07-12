Gyakye Quayson trial: We expect a favourable result from the Court of Appeal - NDC

Abraham Amabila, Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has defended its decision to pursue legal action at the Court of Appeal for its Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.

The party has vowed to challenge the High Court's ruling, which dismissed an application to halt the daily trial of Quayson on charges of forgery and perjury.



Lawyers representing the embattled MP had filed an application at the High Court, seeking a stay of proceedings to allow the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge's decision to conduct the case on a daily basis. However, the High Court rejected Quayson's plea.



Abraham Amabila, Director of Legal Affairs for the NDC, stated that they are dissatisfied with the High Court's ruling and intend to file an application at the Court of Appeal. He expressed hope for a favorable outcome, requesting the court's permission to file a stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal.



"We are dissatisfied, and we intend to repeat the application at the Court of Appeal where we expect a favorable result, and as a result of that, we ask the court to enable us to file the stay of proceedings at the Court of Appeal," said Amabila.

The legal troubles for James Gyakye Quayson began with a petition filed by a group called the 'Concerned Citizens of Assin North,' which urged the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw Quayson's candidature in the 2020 parliamentary elections, claiming he was a Canadian citizen.



Despite the petition, Quayson successfully contested and represented the NDC in the 2020 parliamentary polls, securing victory with 17,498 votes (55.21%). His opponent, Abena Durowaa Mensah of the New Patriotic Party, received 14,193 votes (44.79%).



YNA/WA