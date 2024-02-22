Hajia4Reall forfeits over US$2.1m after romance scam guilty plea in US court

Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall

Social media influencer cum musician, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, has agreed to forfeit over US$2.1 million and restitute same to authorities in the United States.

This was part of a guilty plea she entered in a romance scam case that started last year.



Montrage pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money and per US laws, faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.



“She also agreed to pay a forfeiture of $2,164,758.41 and make restitution in the same amount.



“She is set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty at a yet-to-be-determined date,” a statement posted on the website of the Department of Justice (DoJ) read in part.



It remains to be seen if she will be given the maximum five-year sentence.



The DoJ statement dated February 21, 2024, read in part: "Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced the guilty plea today of MONA FAIZ MONTRAGE for her role in laundering the proceeds of a series of romance scams."

Meanwhile, Hajia4Reall’s team have reacted to the development via a statement shared on her Instagram page hours after the guilty plea was published.



They explained that she voluntarily flew from Heathrow to JFK in May 2023 to face the criminal case in the Southern District of New York. The statement asserted that her plea does not define her as a person and is not reflective of the individual she is today.



She expressed gratitude for the support of her fans, family, and legal representatives throughout the process.



“In May 2023, Ms. Montrage voluntarily boarded the flight from Heathrow to JFK to face the criminal case in the Southern District of New York.



“At that time, she took the first step to closing that chapter of her life. Today, she took responsibility for her bank accounts being used to receive funds from illicit conduct that ended in 2019. Ms. Montrage's plea does not define her as a person and is not reflective of the individual she is today.



“Ms. Montrage is thankful for the support of her fans, family, and legal team throughout this process,” the statement said.

