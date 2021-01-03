Halt demo against EC, Jean Mensa – High Court orders NDC

The protests have been halted by the Courts

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region has placed an interlocutory injunction on the much-anticipated Effutu Constituency demonstration against the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) over what they described as a stolen verdict.

This was after the Ghana Police Service applied to the court for an Ex Parte injunction.



The Effutu constituency, led by its 2020 parliamentary candidate, Dr. James Kofi Annan and the constituency executives, planned a massive demonstration against the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission, in solidarity with their flag bearer, John Dramani Mahama, and also against what they called “the Effutu ECOWAS Register “in the Effutu constituency.



They believed the Effutu constituency voters’ register was hugely over-bloated with voters imported from the neighbouring constituencies, and that the true winners of the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections are James Kofi Annan and John Dramani Mahama respectfully.



According to the organisers but for the Effutu ECOWAS register and Jean Mensa’s lack of transparency in the declaration of the presidential results, the NDC should have been declared winners

In the latest press release signed by the Effutu Constituency Secretary of NDC, Mr. Abraham Arthur of the intended demonstration slated for January 5, 2021, sighted by MyNewsGh.com, he revealed that the party has called for a general meeting with all branches to discuss and agree on the way forward, and other courses of action.







