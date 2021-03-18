Hand over what? Kofi Adams rebukes Audit Service Board over request to Domelevo

Kofi Adams is MP for Buem

Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, has chastised Edward Dua Agyeman, the Chairman of the Audit Service Board, over his request of Daniel Yao Domelevo, the immediate-past Auditor-General, to present handing over notes.

Daniel Yao Domelevo was forced to go on a 167-days accumulated leave by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year, only returning this year on March 3, and asked to go on retirement by the following day.



Following that, the Audit Service Board has requested of him, in a letter, to furnish the acting Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, with comprehensive handing over notes within two weeks, reports citinewsroom.com.



“We refer to the letter ref. OPS 101/1/21/221 dated 3rd March 2021 from the Office of the President regarding your retirement (copy attached) and request you to prepare a comprehensive handing over of the Audit Service to Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu who has been asked to continue to act as Auditor-General until the President appoints a substantive Auditor-General. We will be grateful if you could complete the exercise within two weeks of receipt of this letter,” the letter read.

But in his response, Domelevo described the request as ‘preposterous’, a stance the MP for Buem said he agreed with, further describing the request from the Audit Board as inappropriate.



“The Audit Service Board must immediately be thrown out because they don’t understand what they are about. When he (Domelevo) returned from the leave, he wasn’t given any handing over note by the acting Auditor General, and I believe the gentleman answered them right. Because how do you request handover notes from someone who has been on leave for such a long time? And you knew so well that your acting Auditor General didn’t hand over to him, and you are asking him to come back and handover. Handover what?” Kofi Adams questioned.



Daniel Yao Domelevo’s exit from office was characterized by a lot of controversies between him, the office of the president and the Audit Service Board.