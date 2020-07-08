General News

Hanna Tetteh or Marrietta Brew-Oppong better pair to Mahama than Opoku-Agyemang - Majority Leader

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has opined that Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang lacks the qualities to partner former president John Dramani Mahama as running mate.

According to him, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang has a good character but lacks the required qualities to improve the chances for candidate John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 election.



He believes Mr. Mahama should have gone for Hanna Tetteh or former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong could have been a better option.



“If he [John Mahama] wanted a woman, when they were mentioning some women who have demonstrable competence who have risen through this House to establish themselves firmly in the feminist [arena], one such person could have been Hanna Tetteh. She has been an MP before, she has been a Minister for Foreign Affairs. So she has learned the rules, so she could have complimented the [ex] President Mahama. The former Attorney General is also there– Marietta Brew. She is also a solid lady. But you ask yourself what value is this woman [Prof. Opoku-Agyemang] bringing to that ticket, and that’s where I find it extremely difficult.”



“I mean the woman is a calm woman, a woman of poise and speaks good English, but is it good enough to satisfy the ticket to ensure quality improvement in the governance? And let’s not forget, perish him that, If John Mahama becomes the president and the next day he is no longer [alive], is this woman capable of being described as the president? This has nothing to do with her personally but we are talking about quality in governance.”

He added: “For a ticket, John Mahama is a communicator so you want a person who is a lawmaker or a lawyer who will add value to the governance architecture. He himself has been a Member of Parliament before, so to be fair, one could say that he has acquired that experience from Parliament. But in terms of the economy, how are you going to impact the economy, which is why maybe, you need a mate who is an economist to be with you".



"A person who is short in that field [could be dangerous] because that ticket is to play the role of a generalist to exhibit versatility in a manner that when it comes to legal matters, you have some control and economic matters you have some control on it. So when I first heard, I thought there were going to decide on Dr. Duffuor or Nii Moi Thompson because they are economists and finance experts with considerable standing to complement the ticket–either of them could have done it.”









