Hard work does not pay in Ghana, so the youth want quick money - Korang

Executive Director of Patriot Ghana, a pro-New Patriotic Party group, Kofi Korang has waded into the debate on reasons young persons are engaging in acts to gain quick money.

He said although Ghanaians are advised to work hard, hard work in Ghana does not pay.



He posited that masons, security guards and other categories of workers are not well paid and so, young people are unwilling to pursue that path.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said children who witness the work their parents did but did not make much money, would not be encouraged to follow in their footsteps.



He was reacting to the murder of the 10-year-old boy in Kasoa by two teenagers for alleded ritual purposes.



He added people who are not hardworking are the ones who make money and this has created a disparity in society.

He challenged the government to put in measures to address the low-income status of some categories of workers.



To the Labour Ministry, he admonished them to refocus their attention on the private sector and check the salary structure because several Ghanaians are being cheated.



He said the influx of several television stations has become so cheap and that is creating the challenge we see today, with fake mallams and spiritualists parading our channels.







