Haruna, Asiedu Nketiah, others trend over parliament 'coup'

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, on January 24, 2023, announced changes to the leadership of the minority in parliament.
The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.
Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip. Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.
Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.
Some social media users are sharing mixed feelings concerning the new development of the NDC fraternity.
From around mid-Tuesday when the letter which was intended for Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin made it way into the media space, the NDC and some of its leading figures have been trending on social media.
The reactions have been diverse as some believe that the move is masterstroke from Asiedu Nketiah and his cohort whiles others say that the party has committed political suicide.
Two illustrious sons of Dagban... Dagombas are proud of you and we will show the NDC what we're made of in 2024. JDM is not hunting you people but Dagban at large, His target is Dagombas and not you two people.— Abdul Rauf Ibrahim (@AbdulRaufIbra20) January 24, 2023
John Mahama Haruna Iddrisu Muntaka pic.twitter.com/143AlilaC0
John Mahama needs to explain to Dagombas why he has removed two of their illustrious son from the leadership of Parliament. Tempers in Dagban are very high and someone needs to explain to us why.— Abdul Rauf Ibrahim (@AbdulRaufIbra20) January 24, 2023
Haruna Iddrisu pic.twitter.com/BVjiKaaRRW
Haruna Iddrisu is a standout leader in the NDC. Tragically, leadership missteps have given the NPP a leg up. #NDC #NPP #Politics pic.twitter.com/gLM2NmkQMq— ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? ???????????????? (@profjosh1) January 24, 2023
National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaks on why Haruna Iddrisu was replaced by Ato Forson.1/ pic.twitter.com/eZ4bhNmO82— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) January 24, 2023
Last night, I had the honor of being commended by our visionary leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu for my little works and by a large extent recommended my candidature to be retained as the Member of Parliament for my beloved Ayensuano Constituency.— Hon. Teddy Nana Yaw Addi (@TeddyNanaYaw) January 24, 2023
1/3 pic.twitter.com/GdrXvae3A3
Thank you— With All Due Respect (@cdzas) January 24, 2023
Hon Haruna Iddrisu for your Leadership. We move regardless!✊???? pic.twitter.com/veRz38wBgd
Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, others exit as NDC reshuffles its leadership in parliament https://t.co/dzKon1CydR pic.twitter.com/RqPB64eyHP— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) January 24, 2023
Aside our usual political banter, Haruna Iddrisu is the finest brain in the NDC. It's a sad truth I'll admit. The leadership of the NDC totally got it wrong, advantage NPP. Let's refrain from internal power struggle and NDC will keep scoring the own goals ! pic.twitter.com/6RewszhEYJ— Patriot Pierre (@FellowPatriot_) January 24, 2023
Haruna Iddrisu was a headless chicken as far as leadership of the majority in parliament is concerned.— ???? ???????????????????????????????????????? (@IamZadok_) January 24, 2023
Some decisions of the minority were absurd and at the same time, hilarious.
Good move by the NDC. Hopefully, we see some wise decisions from the minority. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/naultNK5Eo
The indefatigabl National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaks on why the party has reolaced Haruna Iddrisu with by Ato Forson. pic.twitter.com/gIU1EZIKPK— Suadique Musah???? (@Suadiquemusa) January 24, 2023
“Going into 2024…you better put your BEST man in the ECONOMY forward, and that is what we’ve done.” — Hon. Asiedu Nketia (NDC National Chairman)— Nana Aboagye (@NanaAboagyeJ) January 24, 2023
In short, NDC’s BEST man in the ECONOMY now is Dr Ato Forson so Hon. Haruna Iddrisu go and sleep. ???????? pic.twitter.com/7u4Hqy2eGs
Region balances is tackled- Asiedu Nketiah on Ato Forson replacing Haruna Iddrisu pic.twitter.com/H1yej3JvKh— KOJO DYNAMIC ???? (@AnnanPerry) January 24, 2023
Breaking News!— Abdul Rauf Ibrahim (@AbdulRaufIbra20) January 24, 2023
Tamale South Constituency Executive Led By Their Chairman Has Accused The National Chairman Of The Party For Masterminding The Removal Of Hon Haruna Iddrisu As The Minority Leader. @GHOneTV @tv3_ghana @JoyNewsOnTV @GhanaWw Haruna Iddrisu pic.twitter.com/qyZeyM56ov
Read some of the reactions below;
- Central Regional NDC welcomes Ato Forson’s elevation as Minority Leader
- NDC justifies filing fee for presidential primaries
- NDC Elections: Haruna Iddrisu next in line for the presidency – Wontumi claims
- Violence at NDC congress: 1 vigilante pleads guilty, 2 face court January 12
- Key political events in 2022 as NPP and NDC elect new national leaders
- Read all related articles