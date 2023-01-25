13
Haruna, Asiedu Nketiah, others trend over parliament 'coup'

Haruna Ana Asiedu Haruna Iddrisu and Asiedu Nketiah

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, on January 24, 2023, announced changes to the leadership of the minority in parliament.

The former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader in the 8th Parliament of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Kofi Armah Buah is also the Deputy Minority Chief Whip. Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.

Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Some social media users are sharing mixed feelings concerning the new development of the NDC fraternity.

From around mid-Tuesday when the letter which was intended for Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin made it way into the media space, the NDC and some of its leading figures have been trending on social media.

The reactions have been diverse as some believe that the move is masterstroke from Asiedu Nketiah and his cohort whiles others say that the party has committed political suicide.





















Read some of the reactions below;
Related Articles: