Haruna Iddrisu is a good material for running mate – Yammin

Haruna Iddrisu, Former minority Leader

National Organizer for the largest opposition political party in Ghana, National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yammin says former Minority Leader Haruna Idddrisu will make a good running mate.

He touts his years of experience and believes that joining the ticket for the 2024 elections will not be a bad idea.



However, he failed to confirm or deny any preparation to that effect.



Yamin who was speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, said: “that is what you’ve heard and you’re telling me for the first time. He’s not a bad material. if it’s true when we get to that bridge we will cross it”.

A letter signed by General Secretary Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey said Adjumako MP and current ranking member on the Finance Committee Cassiel Ato Forson will replace Haruna Iddrisu as leader of the Minority in Parliament.



The changes in leadership are said to be a Palace Coup orchestrated by John Mahama and party Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah to cut down the rising influence of the front bench led by Haruna Iddrisu.