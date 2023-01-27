Haruna Iddrisu’s removal is a punishment – Former NABCO boss

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Jones Sarfo Anyamesema, a former NABCO coordinator has stated that Haruna Iddrisu’s removal from a leadership role in Parliament on the side of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a punishment.

The former NABCO coordinator claims that his refusal to throw his support behind Johnson Asiedu Nketiah's candidature in the party’s National election is what has landed him in trouble.



He was speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“You see, I don’t belong to NDC but any politician will like Haruna in their party. He knows his trade and has acquitted himself with his team. He has created history in Ghana by together with his group creating a hung parliament”

“How do you remove such a person and replace him with losers who we don’t know track record in the house? Haruna is just being punished for not openly supporting Asiedu Nketia period”, he claimed.



The NDC has changed its leadership in Parliament replacing Haruna Iddrisu with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as the Minority leader.



The changes have been met with some opposition from grassroots members whereas some leading members believe it was unnecessary.