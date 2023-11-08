'Has he been identified with the party among the Ashantis?' Ben Ephson on Onyinah VP rumours

Ben Ephson, veteran journalist and pollster

Ephson Raises Onyinah ‘Dust’; Describes Bawumia’s ‘Ideal’ Ashanti ‘Partner’

Pollster Ben Ephson has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must choose a running mate from the Ashanti Region.



Ben Ephson said even if the candidate wants to pick a clergyman, he must choose somebody who is known to the party in the region.



“If Bawumia does not pick somebody from the Ashanti Region, he is going to face a maximum deficit of votes.” he said on Asaase radio with Benjamin Offei-Addo monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

In a direct reference to the emergence of former Pentecost Chairman Prof Onyinah as a possible choice, Ben Ephson said:



“I’m telling you that the clergyman has he been identified with the party among the Ashantis? You must pick somebody that the Ashanti supporters have identified that this gentleman we know him and this is how he is,” he advised.



“You must pick somebody that the Ashanti supporters have identified, one of the reasons why Alan Kyerematen failed woefully was his inability for the younger generation in the party to identify with him,” he added.