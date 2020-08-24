Politics

Hassan Ayariga acclaimed as Presidential candidate at APC National Delegates Congress

Founder of All People's Congress(APC) - Hassan Ayariga

Founder and leader of the All Peoples Congress Dr Hassan Ayariga has been acclaimed as the party’s Presidential candidate after being unanimously endorsed by members and delegates on Monday August 24, 2020.

Adorned in a glittering white caftan with a matching branded nose mask, the APC leader was gleefully carried on the shoulders of members after the announcement was made by the Electoral Commission.



In his acceptance speech, Dr Hassan promised to restore hopes of Ghanaians and break the duopoly of NPP and NDC.



He asked the electorate to vote him to power since the All People’s Congress is the only political party which combines both the socialist and capitalist ideology.



“Our nation is deeply divided along very partisan lines. People are excluded from opportunities on the basis of party affiliation and yet they are not exempted from tax obligation by virtue of party affiliations. This is ridiculous and shameful and we must reject the NPP and NDC who have turned this country into a milking cow to satisfy their greed and line their pockets as if politics were a war in which the winner is entitled to spoils!



“Because of the exclusionary tendencies of the NPP and NDC we always have half of our population either being cynical about what the other half is doing or actually being obstructive. We can’t make progress with just half of our population being committed to anything or being part of any process. That is why we need the ALL PEOPLE’S CONGRESS. All the people must be brought to work together to accelerate the pace of transformation. People should not have their businesses collapsed because of their political persuasions, their ethnicity or religion. We will raise Ghana above such petty and destructive partisanship. This is the promise of the APC and Hassan Ayariga,” he told an ecstatic crowd at the party’s second national delegation congress.

Independent presidential candidate, Jacob Osei Yeboah on his part, commended Dr Hassan Ayariga, noting that the ideals of the All People’s Congress was in line with his.



The theme for the All Peoples’ Congress manifesto for 2020 is Transforming Ghana and restoring hope.



Also present at the event to represent the National Democratic Congress was Stephen Atubiga.

