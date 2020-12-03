Hassan Ayariga promises to create Job Centres nationwide if elected president

Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga

Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Dr. Hassan Ayariga says when voted into power, he will create Job Centres across the country for job seekers.

Addressing separate gatherings as part of his campaign tour in the Volta Region, he said: “our students and our citizens find it very difficult to find jobs and as a matter of fact some of the people become victims of circumstances looking for jobs."



He said the Job Centres will be linked with businesses in both public and private sectors and will make it easier for people to find job vacancies.



He added, his party will provide benefits for the unemployed who will notify the government via these Job Centres.



He also promised to construct an ultramodern taxi and trotro station for residents in Akatsi.



He said there will be a central unit system, where a GPS will be installed in the taxis and trotros to trace drivers in case of any difficulty.



At Afife, Dr. Ayariga promised to establish a market complex that will have a clinic and washrooms.

He said when voted into power, all market women will be able to access loans for their businesses from GH¢100, 000 and above.



At Agbozume, he promised to transform Okada riders into businessmen to enable them take proper care of their families.



At Denu, he assured residents of a better market complex to enable them operate their businesses in a more hygienic environment.



He said when elected as President, there will be free education from the primary to the tertiary level to enable the country develop more human resource for the country.



He, however, asked residents to avoid violence on the voting day, thereby urging them to continue to promote peace, during and after the elections.