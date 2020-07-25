General News

Hawa Koomson to be dealt with at CID headquarters

Mavis Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East

The Central Regional Police Command has handed the docket on the case involving lawmaker Mavis Hawa Koomson to the national headquarters of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The Minister of Special Development Initiatives was invited to the Central Regional Command in Cape Coast on Friday following a shooting incident in her constituency, Awutu Senya East Constituency, last Monday.



She honoured the invitation in the company of her lawyers, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, DSP Irene Oppong stated.



The statement of the MP was taken after which the gun used in the disruption at the Steps To Christ Registration Centre in Kasoa was retrieved.



“Police retrieved the weapon and ammunition together with a license covering the weapon,” DSP Oppong further indicated.



The Minister was also granted bail.



The case will, however, be dealt further at the national headquarters, the Regional Police PRO noted.

Madam Hawa Koomson admitted to firing the gun at the registration centre in self-defence.



Her action has been condemned widely with the Chairman of the National Peace Council (NDC), Rev Prof Emmanuel Asante, calling for her head.



Others have said she does not deserve to be a minister nor a lawmaker.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has labelled her a gangster and said she imported thugs from Bawku to perpetrate her action.



They have also accused the president of aiding and abetting her in this.

