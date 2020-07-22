General News

Hawa Koomson using NPP thugs she imported from Bawku to cause violence - NDC

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress has accused MP for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, of importing thugs from Bawku in the Upper East Region to harm and interrupt the ongoing voters registration exercise in her constituency.

“It is worthy to point out, that this incident is just one of several coordinated and unprovoked attacks on our members in the ongoing registration exercise in the Awutu Senya East Constituency by Hawa Koomson and her NPP goons who she has imported from Bawku.”



According to the Director of Elections, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, these alleged NPP goons from Bawku numbering about 13 were those who attacked an NDC agent at Amuzulope led by Ato Koomson, who is the son of the MP, and have since been behind every violent activities in the constituency.



“Many attacks have been executed by these same gangsters brought in from Bawku by Hawa Koomson numbering about 13 on an NDC agent called Prosper, at Amuzukope. This very attack was led by Ato Koomson, the first child of Hawa Koomson.” He noted.



Speaking at a press conference, Elivis Afriyie Ankrah said the involvement of unscrupulous security officials is a shameful act and an intimidation on the NDC supporters and civilians and must therefore be condemned.

Citing a series of attacked allegedly perpetuated by the Awutu MP and her cohorts, Mr Ankrah narrated that, “Not satisfied with the aforementioned attacks, their next stop was at the Kasoa New Town electoral area which happens to be another stronghold of the NDC in Kasoa. “Nana One”, the NPP constituency youth organizer, and a member of the Delta forces that stormed the Ayawaso West Wougon bye-elections, led these gangsters of land guards to brutally assault NDC agents leaving them with deep cutlass wounds on their heads. Again, the case was reported to the Kasoa divisional police office with no arrest or invite made till date.”



“Two days before the shooting incident at the Step-To-Christ polling station, the NPP thugs led by Hawa Koomson attacked and assaulted our ward coordinator, Abdallah at the Joemends Electoral area. “It is worth noting that all these violent attacks on our innocent supporters were committed by the same thugs imported from Bawku to Kasoa by Madam Mavis Hawa Koomson.” He added



He lamented over the failure of the security officer who have continually failed to take action against these thugs after the incidents have been reported.



The party urged all NDC supporters to “defend themselves in line with the 1992 constitutions against any violent act of the NPP, government and goons.”

