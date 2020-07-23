Editorial News

Hawa Koomson will need bombs and grenades on December 7 - Peter Toobu

NDC Parliamentary candidate for Wa West Constituency, Peter Toobu

Former high-ranking police officer, who served as executive secretary to the Inspector General of Police, Peter Toobu, has stated that the Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, will need to detonate bombs and grenades to justify her loss comes in the December 2020 elections given that he has had to fire warning shots at a registration centre in Kasoa

Mr Toobu who is now the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Wa West Constituency in the Upper West Region, argued that the use of bullets is not a way to securing political power to push for national development, wondering whether as Minister of Special Development Initiatives, she was trained to fire guns.



He contended that Ms Koomson, who is the sitting New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, and is seeking reelection will lose the seat and should relax and lose decently.



“Firing a gun at Registration Centre! Impliedly you will need bombs & grenades on Dec 7 to justify the fact that you fought fiercely but lost. It’s normal to see defeat staring at one’s face. The bullet is never an answer in the search for victory towards national development. Was training to fire in a democratic process part of the Special Dev’t Initiatives? Relax and lose decently; it’s called democracy,” he wrote on social media.

Ms Koomson has come under intense criticism for firing gunshots at a registration centre in Kasoa in the Central Region.



Many have called for her sacking or resignation. But some others have agreed that since she allegedly acted in self-defense, it is justifiable.

