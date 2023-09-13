He is nailing them! - Bridget Otoo cheers IGP after public hearing

IGP Dampare and Bridget Otoo

TV presenter and media personality Bridget Otoo has shared her thoughts on the ongoing controversy surrounding the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

This was after allegations that the IGP collaborated with a member of the NPP party to secretly record a conversation involving senior police officers discussing his removal from office.



Two police officers, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L Asare, claimed that the IGP worked with Bugri Naabu to make this recording, suggesting that Bugri Naabu informed the IGP about their meeting.



During a public hearing on September 12, the IGP firmly denied having any such working relationship with Bugri Naabu.



He also spoke about his close relationship with his colleagues at work, describing them as "brothers."



Bridget Otoo, in a Twitter post, noted how the IGP passionately emphasized his bond with COP George Alex Mensah and even mentioned supporting him during a difficult time, likely when he lost his mother.

Bridget Otoo expressed her view that the IGP was effectively defending himself against the accusations during the hearing.



She posted, "IGP keeps referring to Alex Mensah as his brother. Says I was there for him when he lost his mother. Talks with so much emotion. IGP is nailing them!"



Her comments come amid growing interest in the public hearing which emanate from a leaked tape featuring some individuals plotting to remove the IGP from office.



ID/OGB



